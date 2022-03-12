Patch 0.01.014 is available

- Blue light on EMF meter was corrected.
- Revised ghosts scoring system (player still only sees gold, silver, and/or bronze) and implemented player reputation score (behind the scenes for now, used to unlock locations and maybe other things…).
All ghosts have a base stat system. Depending on the ghost and its behaviors, these stats will vary. Similar to an RPG like Strength and Intelligence vs Warriors and Wizards. Collecting evidence will excite all ghost and evidence modifiers are applied accordingly. Also, how evidence modifiers are applied vary between ghost and their alleged personalities.
- Implemented new ghost behavior system for all ghost types. (After this update, this change will not take effect until a new mission is started).
- Revised Notes menu to compliment the scoring system. Also, eliminated ghost type info from "notes" and modified descriptions to the ghost book. This is to not clutter up the notes page but allows the player to review the Ghost book to gain an understanding of how to hunt each ghost.
- Revised the Ghost Book to give better clues about how to investigate the different types of ghosts. More diversity is present between ghost now.
- Change temp sensor so it turns on as soon as it's equipped
- Modified EVP system. Greater likelihood of obtaining them.
