- Fixed: Creatures controlled by human bosses would attack the player during the dialogue in some situations.
- Fixed: The creatures armor, special attack energy and the staff ability would reset after completing one map of the expedition.
- Fixed: Creatures trait points would surpass the creature maximum number of trait points permanently in some situations.
- Fixed: Creature trait slots would surpass the creature maximum trait slots permanently in some situations.
- Fixed: The creature would not update the traits tab after changing the temporary traits in some situations.
- Fixed: Wrong number of materials being shown in the expedition and map objectives world map in some situations.
- Fixed: Cooking an ingredient that has energy as an attribute with another ingredient that has bonus trait level as attribute would not show both attributes in the resulting food.
Adore update for 12 March 2022
0.10.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update