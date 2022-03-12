v0.27 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed multi attacks giving resistances to allies
- Fixed apostrophes and ellipses not showing up in certain dialogue
- Fixed some status indicators drawing on top of each other
- Fixed socks being shown through jeans
- Fixed icicle showing the wrong animation
- Fixed some hair styles showing the wrong overworld sprite
- Antivenom animation fix
- Fixed a crash caused by music volume being set to null
- Fixed a crash caused by the minotaur targeting empty slots
- Fixed skirt edge during hurt animation
- Fixed sports bra showing through certain shirts during the run animation
- Fixed an issue where certain animations would play incorrectly at high fps
- Fixed an issue where girls were losing skills if they were above level 60
- Fixed an issue where certain artifacts could heal decimal values
- Fixed rapid fire dealing damage even if you missed
- Fixed a bug where if you summon a girl, then directly enter a dungeon with them, then exit the game, they would disappear from the dungeon
- Fixed an issue where the last sealed girl was not showing up in the unseal menu
- Updated weekend text for when a girl is at max level( Max level is 99 for the time being)
- Fixed the final boss of a dungeon not giving the correct milestones
- Fixed a crash caused by the blood goblet targeting empty slots.
- Fixed being unable to click the volume sliders when opening the options menu in the weekend screen.
- Fixed a crash that occurs when generating an orb overflow in the front slot
QoL
- Reduced the amount of text explaining milestones and learning skills
Balance:
- Eyedrops now gives a guaranteed crit
- Eagle eyes now also gives focus
- Flare no longer gives white orb. Hajidere already generates black orbs with smoke bomb at a later level.
- Slightly increased the base damage of icicle
- Slightly decreased the damage of slime punch
- Slightly decreased the damage of tail slam
- Mood Ring now generates a random orb when the holder swaps
- Forest Friend is more likely to roll higher damage. Animals apply additional effects
- Blade Dance now scales with focus stacks instead of dodge
- Sobbing now generates a blue orb
- Shallow bowl now splashes 20% instead of 10% damage dealt to other enemies
- Yellow Overflow gives less frenzy
- Gray Overflow given armor has been reduced from 25%max health +10% per moon to 15%max health+10% per moon
- Enemy accuracy scaling has been reduced
- Armor can now go above 99
