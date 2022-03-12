 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monster Girl Manager update for 12 March 2022

v0.27 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8358114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed multi attacks giving resistances to allies
  • Fixed apostrophes and ellipses not showing up in certain dialogue
  • Fixed some status indicators drawing on top of each other
  • Fixed socks being shown through jeans
  • Fixed icicle showing the wrong animation
  • Fixed some hair styles showing the wrong overworld sprite
  • Antivenom animation fix
  • Fixed a crash caused by music volume being set to null
  • Fixed a crash caused by the minotaur targeting empty slots
  • Fixed skirt edge during hurt animation
  • Fixed sports bra showing through certain shirts during the run animation
  • Fixed an issue where certain animations would play incorrectly at high fps
  • Fixed an issue where girls were losing skills if they were above level 60
  • Fixed an issue where certain artifacts could heal decimal values
  • Fixed rapid fire dealing damage even if you missed
  • Fixed a bug where if you summon a girl, then directly enter a dungeon with them, then exit the game, they would disappear from the dungeon
  • Fixed an issue where the last sealed girl was not showing up in the unseal menu
  • Updated weekend text for when a girl is at max level( Max level is 99 for the time being)
  • Fixed the final boss of a dungeon not giving the correct milestones
  • Fixed a crash caused by the blood goblet targeting empty slots.
  • Fixed being unable to click the volume sliders when opening the options menu in the weekend screen.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when generating an orb overflow in the front slot

QoL

  • Reduced the amount of text explaining milestones and learning skills

Balance:

  • Eyedrops now gives a guaranteed crit
  • Eagle eyes now also gives focus
  • Flare no longer gives white orb. Hajidere already generates black orbs with smoke bomb at a later level.
  • Slightly increased the base damage of icicle
  • Slightly decreased the damage of slime punch
  • Slightly decreased the damage of tail slam
  • Mood Ring now generates a random orb when the holder swaps
  • Forest Friend is more likely to roll higher damage. Animals apply additional effects
  • Blade Dance now scales with focus stacks instead of dodge
  • Sobbing now generates a blue orb
  • Shallow bowl now splashes 20% instead of 10% damage dealt to other enemies
  • Yellow Overflow gives less frenzy
  • Gray Overflow given armor has been reduced from 25%max health +10% per moon to 15%max health+10% per moon
  • Enemy accuracy scaling has been reduced
  • Armor can now go above 99

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.