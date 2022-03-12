Update 102-e2 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!
Have another small experimental build for you folks this week. Enjoy!
Full Changelog - Update 102 - e2
Additions:
- Added New Firearm: WorstShotgunEver (12 gauge)
- [Grillhouse] Added Attack Paths, Patrols, Guard and Sniper Points to the other 5 Annex locations
- [Grillhouse] Scenario panel now has the ability to Set the player’s respawn point
- Added new Magazine for Uzi family (72rnd Drum)
- Added New Simulation Option: Sosig Chunks Mode (Enabled/Disabled)
Changes:
- [Grillhouse] All Sosigs are now cleared on Player death (to prevent infinite spawncamp death loops)
- [Sosig Pathfinding] Altered internal cost for Door links to try to encourage multiple path usage.
Fixes:
- [Grillhouse] Fixed a few physics perf issues
- Fixed Sosigs not doing melee damage to the player
- Fixed missing references in some Sosig/Zosig bodies causes certain Take & Hold characters to break.
- Fixed blunt damage transmission issue on welder masks
- Fixed Sosigs not coming out of the flee state when they were supposed to
- Removed leftover bolt release trigger on AR-18s
