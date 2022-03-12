 Skip to content

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 12 March 2022

Update 102-e2 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!

Have another small experimental build for you folks this week. Enjoy!

Full Changelog - Update 102 - e2

Additions:

  • Added New Firearm: WorstShotgunEver (12 gauge)
  • [Grillhouse] Added Attack Paths, Patrols, Guard and Sniper Points to the other 5 Annex locations
  • [Grillhouse] Scenario panel now has the ability to Set the player’s respawn point
  • Added new Magazine for Uzi family (72rnd Drum)
  • Added New Simulation Option: Sosig Chunks Mode (Enabled/Disabled)

Changes:

  • [Grillhouse] All Sosigs are now cleared on Player death (to prevent infinite spawncamp death loops)
  • [Sosig Pathfinding] Altered internal cost for Door links to try to encourage multiple path usage.

Fixes:

  • [Grillhouse] Fixed a few physics perf issues
  • Fixed Sosigs not doing melee damage to the player
  • Fixed missing references in some Sosig/Zosig bodies causes certain Take & Hold characters to break.
  • Fixed blunt damage transmission issue on welder masks
  • Fixed Sosigs not coming out of the flee state when they were supposed to
  • Removed leftover bolt release trigger on AR-18s

