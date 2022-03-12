Customization options added

Report: 2042/3/11
”Improvements in manufacture, repair, and biometric tuning of suits has reduced overall turnover and subsection replacement due to wear and resulted in a more permanent assignment of armor and individual hardware. Correspondingly, Corps regulations regarding presentation have been loosened in order to give pilots more opportunity to personalize their armor. Operators are now more able to individualize their armor as persons and units see fit. “
- Overhauled underlying customization system code to improve maintainability and network synchronization reliability
- Added Faceplate decal customization
- Added MultiRifle model customization
- Added Callsign to ExoSuit - your display name is now stenciled on your armor
- Improvements to dedicated game server stability
- Prepending chat text with (Team) or (All) in team games depending on chat visibility
- Fixed issue where radar icons were missing in team games
- Fixed occasional issue where targeting system wouldn't show up until you died once after the start of a match.
- Fixed issue where incorrect ping was being reported in the high-ping warning.
- Fixed some log file spam
- Fixed preview image for Antigua and Barbuda national flag
- Fixed armor skins not appearing on your arms in first person
- Fixed issue with crouch height
Changed files in this update