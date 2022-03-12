Update Blue

What's New in the Update
Venture with the slime again in new levels in search of the Blue Apple in a scenario full of new challenges, mechanics and beautiful pixel art.
- Phases in blue color
- Added 25 stages
- Scenario with a different theme from the first one
- New mechanics
- New challenges
- Battle with Boss
Changes
- I changed the general menus and the level selection HUD
- I changed the way of telling the story from texts to Animations
- The first stage had changes in cutscenes and in its design
- At the end of level 25 there were changes in the cutscene
