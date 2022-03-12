 Skip to content

Eat Colors update for 12 March 2022

Update Blue

Build 8357698

What's New in the Update

Venture with the slime again in new levels in search of the Blue Apple in a scenario full of new challenges, mechanics and beautiful pixel art.

  • Phases in blue color
  • Added 25 stages
  • Scenario with a different theme from the first one
  • New mechanics
  • New challenges
  • Battle with Boss

Changes

  • I changed the general menus and the level selection HUD
  • I changed the way of telling the story from texts to Animations
  • The first stage had changes in cutscenes and in its design
  • At the end of level 25 there were changes in the cutscene

