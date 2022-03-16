Rec Room PATCH - the "New Profile, Who Dis?" edition

New Social Interactions for VR
Quickly opening player profiles and quick accept for notifications is coming to VR!
- Open players' profiles by pointing in their direction and holding the menu button.
- Hold the menu button for notifications like friend requests, invites, etc. to instantly accept them. No more searching for the notification in your watch while your friend's team fills up in the next room!
- Holding the menu button will otherwise open the Watch menu.
Along with notification quick accept and opening profiles,
- Nametags are no longer a clickable button! Now you can point at the scoreboard past the crowd surrounding it.
- Pointing is unchanged (in case you were worried about that).
- You can choose which hand is used for Emotes (a.k.a Expresso) in the settings, and the other hand will be used for these new menu button features (this is needed on Steam VR which cannot use the dedicated menu button on the controller). Hopefully you can learn which hand is which before you start accidentally grimacing at people and making them feel awkward.
VR Touch UI Interaction Improvements
- VR Players should now find it much easier to physically interact with RRUI menus by touching them with their fingers! We've heard your feedback that the new UI is difficult to interact with for players who prefer pressing buttons physically in VR instead of using the laser pointer, and we are doing our best to try and address that.
- VR players will no longer scroll by physically dragging the background of an RRUI menu with their finger, since that made buttons very hard to press. You may still drag the background to scroll while laser pointing, and you may still physically drag the actual scrollbar.
- VR players should find it easier to hit tiny RRUI buttons with their fingers, as we've added some leeway in terms of where you both start and end your button press. We also briefly considered making your hands a realistic size, but where's the fun in that?
- Added a setting for VR players that makes physical RRUI button clicking quicker by removing the ability to cancel button presses. If you want to live dangerously, well, now you can!
- Added a setting for disabling/enabling the cursor & grid that show up when physically interacting with an RRUI menu in VR.
- These new VR settings can be found in the Experience tab of the settings menu.
- We've also improved the sound effects for RRUI button pushing to make the buttons feel more physical.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Now you can enter emojis in Rec Room chat on all platforms! Use the emoji picker button on chat input fields to show an emoji picker dialog. Not sure if emojis are supported in the ship notes, let's find out!
- In response to community feedback, we're rolling out improved UI features for limited-time items to make it easier to see when the item will be available until, as well as other consumer sales information. Catch that next cool thing before it disappears before you knew it existed!
- Invisible Collision volumes can now be configured for whether or not they prevent interactions with objects on the other side of one. This can be done via the Block Interactions toggle in its Configuration menu. By default this value is ON, except for on Invisible Collisions already saved into rooms before this change.
- Fix: Object Respawner gadget no longer blocks interactions with objects inside it.
- Fix: Screen and Touch players can now interact with the candles on Celebration Cakes again. Take this opportunity to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones again!
- Fixed a crash with the iOS Pencil.
- Fixed a bug where trying to create a room with an existing name could prevent creating any rooms until moving to a new room.
- Fixed the pointing finger being able to block dodgeballs and paintballs... until the next time the Forbidden One sneaks it back in.
- Fix for tube points snapping. Creating and moving points now agree on how to snap. Create order out of chaos!
- Adding a toggle in the Maker Pen General Settings to allow UI interactions with the hand holding your Maker Pen, for when you just don't have enough hands.
- Fixed bug with the new portrait chat UI that was preventing players from reaching the title screen if they launched the game from a chat notification. We just really wanted you to try out the chat! Forever!
