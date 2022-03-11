UPDATE 2.2.2

Changes:
- Added small 1v1 map: 'Skytek 1v1 Arena'
- Fixed an issue where the server browser displayed server IP as server name
- Added NVIDIA DLSS support.
- Tweaked quality settings to actually affect performance lol
- Fixed an issue where the VSync dropdown did not change the VSync count
- Tweaked human reloading
- Reduced drone sniper spread
- Optimized Maple island map
- Improved Victory and game mode selection screen
- Removed some unused configuration files and options from server configs.
- Multiple minor tweaks and bug fixes
Known issues:
- Spectate causing connection timeout
- weird frame rate issues(at least for potato PCs like mine)
- Human reloading animation being weird lol
