Drone Wars update for 11 March 2022

UPDATE 2.2.2

11 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added small 1v1 map: 'Skytek 1v1 Arena'
  • Fixed an issue where the server browser displayed server IP as server name
  • Added NVIDIA DLSS support.
  • Tweaked quality settings to actually affect performance lol
  • Fixed an issue where the VSync dropdown did not change the VSync count
  • Tweaked human reloading
  • Reduced drone sniper spread
  • Optimized Maple island map
  • Improved Victory and game mode selection screen
  • Removed some unused configuration files and options from server configs.
  • Multiple minor tweaks and bug fixes

Known issues:

  • Spectate causing connection timeout
  • weird frame rate issues(at least for potato PCs like mine)
  • Human reloading animation being weird lol

