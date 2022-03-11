 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 11 March 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.37 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8357324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix for a few conversation related crashes  

Days Per Year  
Fix bug that switched new games from 4 days per year to 2 after save/load  
Double check your settings to make sure it's where you'd like

Foliage  
Increase likelihood that foliage spawns will appear in areas with low density  
Add debug commands to grow, kill, or bulk harvest foliage for testing  

Grass  
Animals will now leave some grass behind when grazing  
Grass now matures twice as fast  

Trees  
Trees now live 2/3 as long to promote repropagation

Guests  
Guests no longer deliver resources for building or refuel  
This stops them from chopping down trees to help with your projects  
It also helps distribute Hauling work as they'll prioritize Storing```

