Fix for a few conversation related crashes
Days Per Year
Fix bug that switched new games from 4 days per year to 2 after save/load
Double check your settings to make sure it's where you'd like
Foliage
Increase likelihood that foliage spawns will appear in areas with low density
Add debug commands to grow, kill, or bulk harvest foliage for testing
Grass
Animals will now leave some grass behind when grazing
Grass now matures twice as fast
Trees
Trees now live 2/3 as long to promote repropagation
Guests
Guests no longer deliver resources for building or refuel
This stops them from chopping down trees to help with your projects
It also helps distribute Hauling work as they'll prioritize Storing```
Noble Fates update for 11 March 2022
Noble Fates 0.24.0.37 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update