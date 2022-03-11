PC: Torpedo Trails added / POV camera added Jets & Destroyer's and more

I have added torpedo trails to give a better visual aid of incoming and outgoing torpedo's.

I added ability to view cameras on launched F18's in the sky - Press "1" key to alternate between your jets cameras which are airborne and "0" zero key to exit the view.

I added ability to view your destroyers cameras without having to control them - Press "2" key to alternate between your destroyer's camera's and "0" zero key to exit the view.

I changed the crosshair color on the F18 when your controlling it to better see it when in flight and attacking with various weapons.