Beta 9.0.3

Hey there! Here is a small update containing mostly fixes and a couple small changes. Have a good weekend!
Changes
- Engineers now put out fires
- Pressing "Select" (gamepad) or Alt (kbm) when in grabby mode will select the nearest available unit, regardless of distance
Fixes
- Fixed hero-related crash bug in tutorial 3
- Fixed grabby hand being able to go outside the bounds of the battlefield
- Fixed units sometimes facing the wrong way/going upside down when being controlled with gamepad
- Fixed "Dishonourable Mention" badge not working (and fixed Dr. Death badge, for Base & Alt Medics at least)
