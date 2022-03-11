 Skip to content

There Will Be Ink update for 11 March 2022

Beta 9.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! Here is a small update containing mostly fixes and a couple small changes. Have a good weekend!

Changes
  • Engineers now put out fires
  • Pressing "Select" (gamepad) or Alt (kbm) when in grabby mode will select the nearest available unit, regardless of distance
Fixes
  • Fixed hero-related crash bug in tutorial 3
  • Fixed grabby hand being able to go outside the bounds of the battlefield
  • Fixed units sometimes facing the wrong way/going upside down when being controlled with gamepad
  • Fixed "Dishonourable Mention" badge not working (and fixed Dr. Death badge, for Base & Alt Medics at least)

