- Fixed application freeze issue affecting certain PC’s
- Matchmaking should properly connect between regions
- Backfill tickets work more consistently in Matchmaking
- Updated UI elements (add UI banner, ship railing, modify-arr icons)
- Changing Space key will no longer lock your input changes
- Captain vs. Captain increased to 3 lives each (up from 2)
- Updated the “Use Item” tutorial to show cutting down items
- Captain’s can only change options in Local Play now
- While Captain is at the wheel, players cannot fall into the water
- AI Captains – auto adds AI if you sail away without a Captain
- Fixed bug with AI Captains not having any Captains present
- Fixed a graphical error with moving icebergs
- Tutorial screen allows any back button as input now
- Fixed Tutorial “back button” not displaying the platform specific graphic
- Various optimizations and bugfixes
Plunder Panic update for 11 March 2022
Minor Update - 0.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
