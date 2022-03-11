 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 11 March 2022

Minor Update - 0.7.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed application freeze issue affecting certain PC’s
  • Matchmaking should properly connect between regions
  • Backfill tickets work more consistently in Matchmaking
  • Updated UI elements (add UI banner, ship railing, modify-arr icons)
  • Changing Space key will no longer lock your input changes
  • Captain vs. Captain increased to 3 lives each (up from 2)
  • Updated the “Use Item” tutorial to show cutting down items
  • Captain’s can only change options in Local Play now
  • While Captain is at the wheel, players cannot fall into the water
  • AI Captains – auto adds AI if you sail away without a Captain
  • Fixed bug with AI Captains not having any Captains present
  • Fixed a graphical error with moving icebergs
  • Tutorial screen allows any back button as input now
  • Fixed Tutorial “back button” not displaying the platform specific graphic
  • Various optimizations and bugfixes

