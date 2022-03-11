Misc update

Version 0.55509175
🎯 [Storage] Bulk-moving items to the storage no longer switches the active storage tab.
🎯 [Storage] The storage tab index is now remembered when switching between different storage windows.
🎯 [Misc] The white screen effect that sometimes occur during battles is now disabled given that screen shake has been disabled (this is located in the General Options tab in the main menu).
🎯 [Misc] The UI messages in Unstable Stations are now presented less often.
🎯 [Balancing] The Axiom skills "Enhanced Turret Damage" [4:4], "Lightning Turrets" [5:5] and "Mega Range" [6:5] now applies to all drones (and not only turrets).
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to homing and semi-homing rockets.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to the cost of unlocking another storage window.
Changed files in this update