We're currently aware of a backend issue in which specifically Steam KF2 Users are unable to recycle inventory items that are able to breakdown into multiple materials. While this issue is active, no items should be lost from player accounts and all other Item Server behavior should be behaving as expected. While we are actively working towards a solution, the soonest we expect to be able to deploy a fix to our backend would be by early next week though we will continue to update you all as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.
Killing Floor 2 update for 11 March 2022
PSA: Steam Recycle Issue for KF 2
