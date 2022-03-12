 Skip to content

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 12 March 2022

1.1.0 March patch - New options, features, balance adjustments, and bug fixes

Version 1.1.0 - March Patch

New

  • Random Knight available in Hub & Versus
  • Shuffle Knight available in Hub & Versus
  • Added a deadzone setting to Game Options
  • Added option to turn ON/OFF hold to move. Turned OFF by default
  • Added versus tips on the tally screen of Versus
  • Added adventure/versus option to adjust Respawn Penalty
  • Added adventure/versus option to adjust Full board grace turns
  • Added Handicap options to VS
  • Added option for units to display numeric HP
  • Added visual effects to some blessings, knights and hazards.
  • Hazards have portraits now and can be examined
  • Items have portraits now

Knights
  • Specter Knight no longer loses HP when drinking potions inside Smoke Bomb’s range
  • Specter Knight now gets healed from enemies defeated with fire
  • Shield Knight now receives full damage from bombs
Relics
  • Divine Liquid no longer resets Black Knight’s boosts
  • Divine Liquid now triggers healing on chains of 8+ instead of 10+
  • Dynamallet explosion damage increased from 3 to 5
  • Lucky Clover is now luckier:
  • 5% extra chance of spawning a non-enemy sideroom
  • 10% better odds at Glitzem
  • Chests to have a higher chance of spawning a duplicate item
  • Potion Napkin base price reduced from 8k to 4k
  • Swift Dagger base price increased from 10k to 12k
  • Gem Chain base price reduced from 8k to 6k
  • Chronos Coin’s frozen time goes down one turn faster per 2 damage when hitting a boss
HUB
  • Relic unlocks are now in order and increase in price
  • Prices for Costumes and Percy’s shortcuts doubled
  • Bank now caps at 99,999,999

Leaderboards

  • World Record Leaderboard has been reset to remove all the broken scores.
  • Personal Best scores have been reset as well due to the bugged scores from previous versions (sorry!)

Visual Polish

  • Lava puddles have slight particles and stepping on it makes your character orange.
  • When frozen tints you in light blue
  • When inside Smoke Bomb character tints whiter and has shiny particles
  • Zap Wand shoots more powerfully
  • King Knight’s bash makes King Knight bounce on collision depending on distance.
  • Dynamallet displays a fuse when ready and has VFX when triggered
  • Five String shows notes around you and has new hit VFX
  • Fury Horns has VFX when activated and on hit it has a bit more of a punch
  • Divine Liquid now has VFX on heal
  • Lucky Clover now displays a clover VFX when it gets you a luckier item
  • Gems on blocks from Snoutin’ Charm have a shinier sprite
  • Specter Knight now has a unique hurt sprite when drinking a potion
  • Black Knight now has VFX when losing his boosts
  • New Hub sprites for: Shield Knight, Propeller Knight, Scrap Knight and Prism Knight
  • Other miscellaneous tweaks

General

  • Potentially fixed issue in which the game would rarely wipe your savedata when returning to the title screen
  • Fixed an issue in which having certain symbols in your name would corrupt your save
  • Added Feats to the pause menu in Adventure
  • Added VS Options to character selection screen in Versus
  • Added Shrinemaster to the Guidebook (starting stats won’t be accurate)
  • Versus tally screen now displays the CPU’s level
  • Updated controller bindings
  • Controller connectivity improvements
  • Fixed that Scrap Knight was unable to use her bag during the Shrinemaster fight
  • Fixed that Mole Knight would get tossed around by Yeti’s slam if he was burrowed
  • Fixed that blocks affected by Snoutin’ Charm would give out gems during a boss fight even when other units stopped giving gems.
  • Fixed that hitting a chest as Black Knight would increase your attack until you hit something else
  • Fixed that some Knight’s abilities would not spend a turn when activated if SPEED was set to OFF
  • Fixed that Swarmbees attack could go up to 5 instead of 3
  • Fixed birds coming out of the table at the hub on the spot Tinker Knight sits once unlocked
  • Fixed “New Additions” warning would pop up after defeating a boss regardless of if you had it unlocked or not.
  • Fixed turning off items in Versus would not turn items off
  • Fixed Shrinemaster would not reduce Ice Axe or Spear’s durability
  • Fixed softlock when getting crushed by the ceiling crusher at the same time you healed with blue ichor chalice active
  • Fixed loop count would reset when pressing “quit” or “return to camp” but canceled and returned to play
  • Fixed looping from Scholar’s Sanctum could increase loop count twice
  • Fixed Master Mind’s HP would not increase when looping
  • Fixed Dynamallet would not deal damage if the units exploding were frozen
  • Fixed Scrap Knight’s bagged item would not carry over from Scholar’s Sanctum when looping
  • Fixed that replaying the tutorial could reset your money at Hub to zero
  • Fixed that you could access the Adventure settings during the tutorial
  • Fixed crash when quick restarting at the same time the Knight respawned in a full board
  • Fixed you could unlock Poison Pill during the minigame
  • Fixed you could move/examine while the game was paused during the minigame
  • Fixed Shrinemaster could fully heal if you bumped the shrine’s door
  • Fixed your Knight wouldn’t do its weak sprite while fighting the Shrinemaster
  • Fixed units outside of the well would still decrement their frozen status
  • Fixed you could use chronos coin at the same time you moved

