1.1.0 March patch - New options, features, balance adjustments, and bug fixes

Version 1.1.0 - March Patch
New
- Random Knight available in Hub & Versus
- Shuffle Knight available in Hub & Versus
- Added a deadzone setting to Game Options
- Added option to turn ON/OFF hold to move. Turned OFF by default
- Added versus tips on the tally screen of Versus
- Added adventure/versus option to adjust Respawn Penalty
- Added adventure/versus option to adjust Full board grace turns
- Added Handicap options to VS
- Added option for units to display numeric HP
- Added visual effects to some blessings, knights and hazards.
- Hazards have portraits now and can be examined
- Items have portraits now
Balance
[/h2]
Knights
- Specter Knight no longer loses HP when drinking potions inside Smoke Bomb’s range
- Specter Knight now gets healed from enemies defeated with fire
- Shield Knight now receives full damage from bombs
Relics
- Divine Liquid no longer resets Black Knight’s boosts
- Divine Liquid now triggers healing on chains of 8+ instead of 10+
- Dynamallet explosion damage increased from 3 to 5
- Lucky Clover is now luckier:
- 5% extra chance of spawning a non-enemy sideroom
- 10% better odds at Glitzem
- Chests to have a higher chance of spawning a duplicate item
- Potion Napkin base price reduced from 8k to 4k
- Swift Dagger base price increased from 10k to 12k
- Gem Chain base price reduced from 8k to 6k
- Chronos Coin’s frozen time goes down one turn faster per 2 damage when hitting a boss
HUB
- Relic unlocks are now in order and increase in price
- Prices for Costumes and Percy’s shortcuts doubled
- Bank now caps at 99,999,999
Leaderboards
- World Record Leaderboard has been reset to remove all the broken scores.
- Personal Best scores have been reset as well due to the bugged scores from previous versions (sorry!)
Visual Polish
- Lava puddles have slight particles and stepping on it makes your character orange.
- When frozen tints you in light blue
- When inside Smoke Bomb character tints whiter and has shiny particles
- Zap Wand shoots more powerfully
- King Knight’s bash makes King Knight bounce on collision depending on distance.
- Dynamallet displays a fuse when ready and has VFX when triggered
- Five String shows notes around you and has new hit VFX
- Fury Horns has VFX when activated and on hit it has a bit more of a punch
- Divine Liquid now has VFX on heal
- Lucky Clover now displays a clover VFX when it gets you a luckier item
- Gems on blocks from Snoutin’ Charm have a shinier sprite
- Specter Knight now has a unique hurt sprite when drinking a potion
- Black Knight now has VFX when losing his boosts
- New Hub sprites for: Shield Knight, Propeller Knight, Scrap Knight and Prism Knight
- Other miscellaneous tweaks
General
- Potentially fixed issue in which the game would rarely wipe your savedata when returning to the title screen
- Fixed an issue in which having certain symbols in your name would corrupt your save
- Added Feats to the pause menu in Adventure
- Added VS Options to character selection screen in Versus
- Added Shrinemaster to the Guidebook (starting stats won’t be accurate)
- Versus tally screen now displays the CPU’s level
- Updated controller bindings
- Controller connectivity improvements
- Fixed that Scrap Knight was unable to use her bag during the Shrinemaster fight
- Fixed that Mole Knight would get tossed around by Yeti’s slam if he was burrowed
- Fixed that blocks affected by Snoutin’ Charm would give out gems during a boss fight even when other units stopped giving gems.
- Fixed that hitting a chest as Black Knight would increase your attack until you hit something else
- Fixed that some Knight’s abilities would not spend a turn when activated if SPEED was set to OFF
- Fixed that Swarmbees attack could go up to 5 instead of 3
- Fixed birds coming out of the table at the hub on the spot Tinker Knight sits once unlocked
- Fixed “New Additions” warning would pop up after defeating a boss regardless of if you had it unlocked or not.
- Fixed turning off items in Versus would not turn items off
- Fixed Shrinemaster would not reduce Ice Axe or Spear’s durability
- Fixed softlock when getting crushed by the ceiling crusher at the same time you healed with blue ichor chalice active
- Fixed loop count would reset when pressing “quit” or “return to camp” but canceled and returned to play
- Fixed looping from Scholar’s Sanctum could increase loop count twice
- Fixed Master Mind’s HP would not increase when looping
- Fixed Dynamallet would not deal damage if the units exploding were frozen
- Fixed Scrap Knight’s bagged item would not carry over from Scholar’s Sanctum when looping
- Fixed that replaying the tutorial could reset your money at Hub to zero
- Fixed that you could access the Adventure settings during the tutorial
- Fixed crash when quick restarting at the same time the Knight respawned in a full board
- Fixed you could unlock Poison Pill during the minigame
- Fixed you could move/examine while the game was paused during the minigame
- Fixed Shrinemaster could fully heal if you bumped the shrine’s door
- Fixed your Knight wouldn’t do its weak sprite while fighting the Shrinemaster
- Fixed units outside of the well would still decrement their frozen status
- Fixed you could use chronos coin at the same time you moved
