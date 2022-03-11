 Skip to content

Dungeons Of The Deep update for 11 March 2022

New Monster, Trophy, Fixes etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 8356835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a new monster to Dungeon 01 called Death.
  2. Added new trophy for summoning and defeating Death from the darkness.
  3. Added Death monster to the collections area.
  4. Cleaned up some water artifacts on the Intro Dungeon and Dungeon 01.
  5. Matched the footsteps sounds for the ground on the Intro Dungeon with Dungeon 10 since they use the same texture.
  6. Fixed issue where some area effect triggers were doing double damage to the player.

