Patch 1.0.03 Released: Quest fixes, conquest fixes and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We have another new patch for Buccaneers! with multiple fixes for quest progression, town conquest and more. Here are the details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.03
Changes
- Added separate gun emplacements to some forts and disabled some gun batteries that were difficult to hit.
- Increased the docking trigger zone outside all harbours, allowing you to enter or launch assaults without needing to get right next to them.
- Replacing a ship in the shipyard UI now deducts the current ship’s sell cost from the new one’s purchase cost. Replacing a large ship with a smaller one will pay you the difference.
- The AI will no longer try to capture towns that are required for an active quest.
- Quest encounters such as bounties and boss fights now only complete their “go-to” quest goal once you select “Attack” in the encounter UI. This prevents the goal from disappearing if you choose to evade and come back later.
- Failing a main quest goal (such as sinking a ship you were required to capture) now shows the “defeat” screen with the failure reason and lets you restart the battle.
- [VR] Added a “Ship’s Wheel Offset” to Options > Controls to allow you to move your playspace closer to or further away from the helm when sailing.
Fixes
- Fixed blocked entrance to Cockburn Town fort during battles.
- Fixed battle objectives always appearing in some large harbours.
- Fixed the info cards in the Intrigue Log not auto-selecting when using a controller.
- Fixed boarding failing if the target ship has zero crew remaining.
- Fixed player being able to join boarding from the same side of the target ship as their ally.
- Fixed the optional “Steal Ship” quest goal in The Hunt not completing or failing if the target ship was captured or sunk during a fort assault, respectively.
- Fixed an issue with the Bounty Board sometimes generating invalid bounties.
- Fixed governors and shipwrights not showing their specialist UI when speaking to them immediately after a quest dialogue.
- Fixed the Cargo Transfer UI using the wrong scrollbar and not working with a controller.
- Fixed ship armour not being reset correctly when restarting a ship battle.
- Fixed wrong ships sometimes appearing in the dropdown menu in the Loot screen after a ship battle.
- Fixed the Post Battle UI freezing if activated while inside a docking trigger zone after a ship battle.
- Fixed occlusion culling hiding the wrong area inside some medium forts.
- Fixed a formatting error causing a line of dialogue to fail to appear in Trial By Fire when playing in Russian or Simplified Chinese.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
