Buccaneers! update for 11 March 2022

Patch 1.0.03 Released: Quest fixes, conquest fixes and more!

11 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow swashbucklers,

We have another new patch for Buccaneers! with multiple fixes for quest progression, town conquest and more. Here are the details:

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.03

Changes

  • Added separate gun emplacements to some forts and disabled some gun batteries that were difficult to hit.
  • Increased the docking trigger zone outside all harbours, allowing you to enter or launch assaults without needing to get right next to them.
  • Replacing a ship in the shipyard UI now deducts the current ship’s sell cost from the new one’s purchase cost. Replacing a large ship with a smaller one will pay you the difference.
  • The AI will no longer try to capture towns that are required for an active quest.
  • Quest encounters such as bounties and boss fights now only complete their “go-to” quest goal once you select “Attack” in the encounter UI. This prevents the goal from disappearing if you choose to evade and come back later.
  • Failing a main quest goal (such as sinking a ship you were required to capture) now shows the “defeat” screen with the failure reason and lets you restart the battle.
  • [VR] Added a “Ship’s Wheel Offset” to Options > Controls to allow you to move your playspace closer to or further away from the helm when sailing.

Fixes

  • Fixed blocked entrance to Cockburn Town fort during battles.
  • Fixed battle objectives always appearing in some large harbours.
  • Fixed the info cards in the Intrigue Log not auto-selecting when using a controller.
  • Fixed boarding failing if the target ship has zero crew remaining.
  • Fixed player being able to join boarding from the same side of the target ship as their ally.
  • Fixed the optional “Steal Ship” quest goal in The Hunt not completing or failing if the target ship was captured or sunk during a fort assault, respectively.
  • Fixed an issue with the Bounty Board sometimes generating invalid bounties.
  • Fixed governors and shipwrights not showing their specialist UI when speaking to them immediately after a quest dialogue.
  • Fixed the Cargo Transfer UI using the wrong scrollbar and not working with a controller.
  • Fixed ship armour not being reset correctly when restarting a ship battle.
  • Fixed wrong ships sometimes appearing in the dropdown menu in the Loot screen after a ship battle.
  • Fixed the Post Battle UI freezing if activated while inside a docking trigger zone after a ship battle.
  • Fixed occlusion culling hiding the wrong area inside some medium forts.
  • Fixed a formatting error causing a line of dialogue to fail to appear in Trial By Fire when playing in Russian or Simplified Chinese.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️

