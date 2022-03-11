I added a big Information Puppet at the entry of the starting cave that tells the player to find the other puppets. I hope it's not more clearly what the player has to do.
AI Stories update for 11 March 2022
1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I added a big Information Puppet at the entry of the starting cave that tells the player to find the other puppets. I hope it's not more clearly what the player has to do.
Changed files in this update