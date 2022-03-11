 Skip to content

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 11 March 2022

UPDATE #16 - CLEANING UP OUR UTOPIA

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on small bug fixes and minor improvements to the game

Changelog:

ADDED

  • New dilemma with the information on how many addicted citizens there are in total in your Utopia

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved graphics of re-education images
  • Improved the fluidity and speed of displaying a citizen's file.
  • Improved loading of the save game list when saving while playing the game
  • Some citizen allocation tasks are now better explained

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the button of 'Build a Shield' from making a sound
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the buttons of Re-Education from making a sound
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Blue Milk' button from making a sound
  • Fixed a bug with the Relic button not displaying the correct message when hovering the mouse over it
  • Fixed a bug that didn't show properly the text of the Attack button when clicking on the war icon on the left side of the main panel
  • Minor fixes

