UPDATE #16 - CLEANING UP OUR UTOPIA

This update focuses on small bug fixes and minor improvements to the game
Changelog:
ADDED
- New dilemma with the information on how many addicted citizens there are in total in your Utopia
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved graphics of re-education images
- Improved the fluidity and speed of displaying a citizen's file.
- Improved loading of the save game list when saving while playing the game
- Some citizen allocation tasks are now better explained
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug that prevented the button of 'Build a Shield' from making a sound
- Fixed a bug that prevented the buttons of Re-Education from making a sound
- Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Blue Milk' button from making a sound
- Fixed a bug with the Relic button not displaying the correct message when hovering the mouse over it
- Fixed a bug that didn't show properly the text of the Attack button when clicking on the war icon on the left side of the main panel
- Minor fixes
Changed files in this update