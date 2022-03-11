Tinkering Never Stops

Hello! We've been chipping away at the game and have prepared some hotfixes for some of the most outstanding issues that crept behind the woodwork after release. This hotfix addresses the following:
- Bug that stops you progressing to the next day.
- The workbench UI disappearing when you enter the pause menu at a specific tutorial step.
- Removed bug blocking the renovation on the Hand Cranked Wheel Grinder.
- Removed bug blocking the renovation on the Ammeter.
- Improved 2D cutscene playback.
- Sounds of walking and music.
- A few UI tweaks.
Thank you so much for reporting these issues and helping your Grandpa out! Work on fixing bugs continues! :)
Changed files in this update