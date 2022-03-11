 Skip to content

Workshop Simulator update for 11 March 2022

Tinkering Never Stops

Share · View all patches · Build 8356551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We've been chipping away at the game and have prepared some hotfixes for some of the most outstanding issues that crept behind the woodwork after release. This hotfix addresses the following:

  • Bug that stops you progressing to the next day.
  • The workbench UI disappearing when you enter the pause menu at a specific tutorial step.
  • Removed bug blocking the renovation on the Hand Cranked Wheel Grinder.
  • Removed bug blocking the renovation on the Ammeter.
  • Improved 2D cutscene playback.
  • Sounds of walking and music.
  • A few UI tweaks.

Thank you so much for reporting these issues and helping your Grandpa out! Work on fixing bugs continues! :)

