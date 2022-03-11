 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 11 March 2022

v2022.3.j.1 JENUFA

Share · View all patches · Build 8356527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed that bloody bug where everyone's Glover and Glover job was disappearing, and some similar issues.
  • Post-Mansus pause now definitely fixed. (It wasn't working if you quite reasonably pressed the space bar instead of N.)
  • Fixed clipping plane issue at farthest zoom
  • More consistent fix for 'Glugageggir' bug
  • Probable fix for game-breaking bug when game is played in English with Turkish regional settings in Windows. fml.

