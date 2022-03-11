- Fixed that bloody bug where everyone's Glover and Glover job was disappearing, and some similar issues.
- Post-Mansus pause now definitely fixed. (It wasn't working if you quite reasonably pressed the space bar instead of N.)
- Fixed clipping plane issue at farthest zoom
- More consistent fix for 'Glugageggir' bug
- Probable fix for game-breaking bug when game is played in English with Turkish regional settings in Windows. fml.
Cultist Simulator update for 11 March 2022
v2022.3.j.1 JENUFA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
- Loading history…
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update