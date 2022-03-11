Release v22.03.11 - Item Power, Effects, Bug fixes

Items
- Base Power on all Main Hand items is now 30 up from 18. The previous release changes to health/resists and overall damage potential had slowed down games too much.
Skills
- Smoke Bomb damage type has been changed to Crush from Pierce. Existing items will not be updated.
Lobby
- Fixed a bug where achievement and auction details would not be displayed after playing a game.
Visual Effects
- Added a new Poison effect.
- Added a new Fireball effect.
- Added a new Frostbolt effect.
- Added a new Firebolt effect.
- Added a new Cone of Cold effect.
Sound Effects
- Moving now has a sound effect.
- Fixed most of the skill and basic attacks so they now play a sound effect.
Battles
- Fixed a bug where a battle could get stuck in a pending shutdown state if the client disconnected on the game results screen.
- Fixed a bug where Confused status was lowering block chance instead of Shocked status.
- Fixed a bug where Confused mobs could move to an adjacent tile that does not have a valid path to it.
- Fixed a bug where Ward applied in PvP games used the targets PvE stats to calculate their max Ward.
- Fixed a bug where Bleeding status effects were not reduced when a mob used a basic attack.
