HEXAD update for 11 March 2022

Release v22.03.11 - Item Power, Effects, Bug fixes

Release v22.03.11 - Item Power, Effects, Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Items

  • Base Power on all Main Hand items is now 30 up from 18. The previous release changes to health/resists and overall damage potential had slowed down games too much.

Skills

  • Smoke Bomb damage type has been changed to Crush from Pierce. Existing items will not be updated.

Lobby

  • Fixed a bug where achievement and auction details would not be displayed after playing a game.

Visual Effects

  • Added a new Poison effect.
  • Added a new Fireball effect.
  • Added a new Frostbolt effect.
  • Added a new Firebolt effect.
  • Added a new Cone of Cold effect.

Sound Effects

  • Moving now has a sound effect.
  • Fixed most of the skill and basic attacks so they now play a sound effect.

Battles

  • Fixed a bug where a battle could get stuck in a pending shutdown state if the client disconnected on the game results screen.
  • Fixed a bug where Confused status was lowering block chance instead of Shocked status.
  • Fixed a bug where Confused mobs could move to an adjacent tile that does not have a valid path to it.
  • Fixed a bug where Ward applied in PvP games used the targets PvE stats to calculate their max Ward.
  • Fixed a bug where Bleeding status effects were not reduced when a mob used a basic attack.

