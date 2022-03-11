 Skip to content

Hamster Blitz! update for 11 March 2022

Hamster Blitz 0.2.0 Update Notes

Build 8356387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Warrior enemy - larger and taking more hits to defeat, the Warrior will speed up when engaged in combat, swinging its plastic knife sword in a circular motion when close enough to the player. Stun him while between attacks or slam on him precisely from above to deal with this noble opponent!

  • Gadgets - after certain waves, you will be given the chance to equip gadgets to your hamsterball! These gadgets will remain equipped until the end of your session, allowing you to combine multiple into your own unique loadout. We have three for you to try out right now, with more coming soon and the ability to upgrade gadgets in the close future!

  • Propeller - hold Left Trigger / Left Click while airborne to fly! Useful for navigating vertical spaces more quickly, or aiming precise slam attacks.

  • Rocket booster - Dash to blast forward at incredible speeds, dealing extreme damage on impact with enemies!

  • Snowball - collide with enemies to slow them down temporarily and deal additional damage!

  • More areas of the house have been opened to explore! Even more areas will be introduced in future updates.

Tweaks

  • Various new HUD/UI effects to help keep the screen de-cluttered during gameplay.

  • Design changes to the compass, including a distance indicator for the cookie jar.

  • Minor audio mixing enhancements to sound effects and music.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a collider error where enemies would sometimes spawn stuck behind the fridge in the kitchen.

  • Controller compatibility adjustments; if you are still struggling with controller support, try setting Steam Input for Hamster Blitz to Forced On.

Performance improvements are being actively worked on; expect a patch soon that increases framerate stability when greater numbers of enemies are present and active.

Changed files in this update

