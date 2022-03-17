Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.3.2 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:
- Removed killing tranquillised dinosaurs from the hunt behaviour
- The UI now displays accurate Area territory needs for a combined Indominus Rex / Velociraptor pack
- Environmental needs are now consistent across members of a combined Indominus Rex / Velociraptor pack
- The Kentrosaurus and Ouranosaurus Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack variants no longer have blank entries in the Park List sidebar in the map
- Fixed Scorpios Rex not unlocking with certain sandbox settings
- Fixed instances where after completing the research for 'Additional Upgrade Slot', the second slot for upgrades doesn't unlock
- Fixed occasionally being stuck on the main menu on Epic
- Stability
- Game crashes trying to generate a live capture event for the Ouranosaurus or Kentrosaurus Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack variants
- Various other stability fixes
Changed files in this update