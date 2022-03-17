 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 17 March 2022

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8356139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.3.2 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:

  • Removed killing tranquillised dinosaurs from the hunt behaviour
  • The UI now displays accurate Area territory needs for a combined Indominus Rex / Velociraptor pack
  • Environmental needs are now consistent across members of a combined Indominus Rex / Velociraptor pack
  • The Kentrosaurus and Ouranosaurus Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack variants no longer have blank entries in the Park List sidebar in the map
  • Fixed Scorpios Rex not unlocking with certain sandbox settings
  • Fixed instances where after completing the research for 'Additional Upgrade Slot', the second slot for upgrades doesn't unlock
  • Fixed occasionally being stuck on the main menu on Epic
  • Stability
    • Game crashes trying to generate a live capture event for the Ouranosaurus or Kentrosaurus Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack variants
    • Various other stability fixes

Changed files in this update

Galileo Content Depot 1244461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.