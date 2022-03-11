Fault - Patch Notes: 0.15.4

Patch 0.15.4 hits servers today at:
10:30 PST
13:30 EST
18:30 GMT
19:30 CET
There will be no downtime but you will have to restart your game to update! If you don't see the update, please restart Steam. Have a great weekend! ⚔️
GAME MECHANICS
SFX Rework
Heroes
KWANG
- Full ability SFX Re-Design.
BUG FIXES
Aspects
Ace
- Fixed an issue with Ace causing healing bounty to not grant Health.
Magician
- Fixed an issue causing Magician to not grant cooldown reduction.
Opportunist
- Fixed an issue with opportunist not giving any ward trinket cooldown after destroying a ward.
Heroes
Countess
- Fixed an issue allowing countess to fly.
Khaimera
BERSERKER'S SPIRIT (E)
- Fixed an issue causing Khaimera's Berserkers Spirit to not activate Enhanced Cognition.
LT. BELICA
COMMAND DRONE (E)
- Fixed an issue causing Belica’s Command Drone to not target enemies that have left it’s area of effect and entered again.
Items
Purity of the Ancients
- Fixed an issue with the item not giving the intended movespeed.
BALANCE
Aspects
Beasthunter
PELT COLLECTOR
- Total Stacks increased from 100 -> 200.
- Energy Power per stack decreased from 0.25 -> 0.125.
- Physical Power per stack decreased from 0.15 -> 0.075.
- Health per stack decreased from 2 -> 1.
- Jungle Minions now grant 2 stacks instead of 1.
Heroes
Khaimera
- Base Health increased from 570 -> 580.
- Health per level increased from 87 -> 90.
- HERO SKILL NAME (RMB)
- Base Damage increased from 70/100/130/160/190 -> 80/120/160/200/240.
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 60 -> 75%
Muriel
- Base Mana reduced from 400 -> 370.
- Mana per level reduced from 55 -> 50.
- Health per level reduced from 80 -> 75.
Steel
FORCESHIELD (E)
- Shield width reduced from 1800 -> 1400 units.
Items
Almighty Gale
- Aura Base Damage reduced from 15 -> 12.
Arcane Amplifier
- Bonus Energy Power increased from 30 -> 35% of your Total Energy Power.
- Energy Power reduced from 125 -> 120. (To keep the same gold efficiency after buying the item compared to before)
Demonic Embrace
- Lifesteal from passive proc reduced from 35 -> 30%.
- Physical Power from passive proc reduced from 35 -> 20.
- Cooldown reduced from 30 -> 15 seconds.
- Physical Penetration reduced from 12 -> 10.
- Gold Cost reduced from 3000 -> 2600.
Eldritch Flame
- Maximum Health Damage per tick increased from 0.83 -> 1%. (5 -> 6% Total Maximum Health Damage)
Goblin Glue
- Slow Percentage increased from 25% to 50%.
— Strange Matter Team
Changed files in this update