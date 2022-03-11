 Skip to content

Fault update for 11 March 2022

Fault - Patch Notes: 0.15.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.15.4 hits servers today at:

10:30 PST
13:30 EST
18:30 GMT
19:30 CET

There will be no downtime but you will have to restart your game to update! If you don't see the update, please restart Steam. Have a great weekend! ⚔️

GAME MECHANICS

SFX Rework

Heroes


KWANG

  • Full ability SFX Re-Design.

BUG FIXES

Aspects

Ace
  • Fixed an issue with Ace causing healing bounty to not grant Health.

Magician
  • Fixed an issue causing Magician to not grant cooldown reduction.

Opportunist
  • Fixed an issue with opportunist not giving any ward trinket cooldown after destroying a ward.

Heroes

Countess
  • Fixed an issue allowing countess to fly.

Khaimera

BERSERKER'S SPIRIT (E)

  • Fixed an issue causing Khaimera's Berserkers Spirit to not activate Enhanced Cognition.

LT. BELICA

COMMAND DRONE (E)

  • Fixed an issue causing Belica’s Command Drone to not target enemies that have left it’s area of effect and entered again.

Items

Purity of the Ancients
  • Fixed an issue with the item not giving the intended movespeed.

BALANCE

Aspects

Beasthunter

PELT COLLECTOR

  • Total Stacks increased from 100 -> 200.
  • Energy Power per stack decreased from 0.25 -> 0.125.
  • Physical Power per stack decreased from 0.15 -> 0.075.
  • Health per stack decreased from 2 -> 1.
  • Jungle Minions now grant 2 stacks instead of 1.

Heroes

Khaimera
  • Base Health increased from 570 -> 580.
  • Health per level increased from 87 -> 90.
  • HERO SKILL NAME (RMB)
  • Base Damage increased from 70/100/130/160/190 -> 80/120/160/200/240.
  • Physical Power Scaling increased from 60 -> 75%

Muriel
  • Base Mana reduced from 400 -> 370.
  • Mana per level reduced from 55 -> 50.
  • Health per level reduced from 80 -> 75.

Steel

FORCESHIELD (E)

  • Shield width reduced from 1800 -> 1400 units.

Items

Almighty Gale
  • Aura Base Damage reduced from 15 -> 12.

Arcane Amplifier
  • Bonus Energy Power increased from 30 -> 35% of your Total Energy Power.
  • Energy Power reduced from 125 -> 120. (To keep the same gold efficiency after buying the item compared to before)

Demonic Embrace
  • Lifesteal from passive proc reduced from 35 -> 30%.
  • Physical Power from passive proc reduced from 35 -> 20.
  • Cooldown reduced from 30 -> 15 seconds.
  • Physical Penetration reduced from 12 -> 10.
  • Gold Cost reduced from 3000 -> 2600.

Eldritch Flame
  • Maximum Health Damage per tick increased from 0.83 -> 1%. (5 -> 6% Total Maximum Health Damage)

Goblin Glue
  • Slow Percentage increased from 25% to 50%.

— Strange Matter Team

