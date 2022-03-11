Gameplay
- Now every level and every power building are unlocked in the Sandbox.
- Add Free Play as a game mode in the Sandbox, which allows players to pause whenever they want.
- Players can now get 100% refund on power lines and buildings that were just built if the game is paused (either at the end of the day or in Free Play mode).
- Add options to see a longer period of time in power building charts (1, 2 or 7 days).
- Loans now show information on how much the player has to pay if they want to cancel them before they are due.
- Add information about power generation predictions to chart on the left (based on weather and power plants' schedules).
- New shortcut to automatically go to unpowered blocks.
Fixes
- Major overhaul for the French localisation.
- Small fixes for the Chinese localisation.
- Fix bug with bulldozer tool that caused tiles to be demolished anyway if pressing right mouse button or escape to cancel an ongoing bulldoze action.
- Fix bug that caused the "new city has just been built" notification to show up when it shouldn't after loading a saved game.
- Fix race condition that, under specific circumstances, could cause a strategic game mode to become unpaused at midnight after saving and loading again.
- Add tooltip to the magnifying glass button on the leaderboard.
- Allow enabling / disabling High-Tech substation in Sandbox Mode if it has been unlocked via the Crytivo Club.
- Players must now place power lines in order to power all houses in the basic tutorial.
Performance
- Major performance improvements in the way that the load factor for power lines is being calculated.
- Performance improvement for city growth algorithm.
- Performance improvements in the methods that draw the charts on the company information bar.
- Add LOD (level of detail) meshes to power lines, so the GPU has to draw fewer triangles when zoomed out.
Overall, players should expect an increase in FPS between 5% and 15% depending on the number of cities, power lines and buildings. There will be very little difference on levels with very few elements in them, but it will be significant on levels that have many cities and tons of power lines.
