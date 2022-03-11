- Added: Animated UVs/Tiles! Check the documentation and video demonstration for more information on how to create animated tiles.
- Added: Gizmo Alignment (World/Object) option. Click the button at the top of the 3d scene to toggle whether the Gizmo will align itself to the selected object or not.
- Added: Uv dimension values. Displays the width and height of the uv selection.
- Added: ` key binding for toggling focus of 3d viewport. To change button, goto Edit > Buttons > General > Focus 3d Panel.
- Added: Option to auto-focus panels that the mouse is hovering over. Goto Settings > Mouse Auto-Focuses Panels.
- Fixed: Rotating tilebrush uvs while painting new tiles into the scene could cause errors.
- Fixed: Docking the side panel/animation panel would cause some dropdown menus & gui elements to stop working if the panels were originally undocked at the start.
- Fixed: Undoing/redoing certain operations related to tilesets would not refresh tileset dimensions on UV panel.
- Fixed: Rendering movie now hides crosshair lines and gizmo.
- Fixed: Issue with binding Buttons > Edit Mode > Context Edit Menu.
- Fixed: Show grid option in Painting panel now takes into consideration tilesets with unique tilesize values.
- Fixed: Binding Shift key with arrow keys could bind them with incorrect order, causing them to not work correctly. Other key combinations that use modifier keys should bind correct as well.
- Fixed: Exporting with a scale value below 1, such as 0.1 for example, would round up to 1. This is now fixed.
- Fixed: Clicking the scrollbar in Scene/Transform panels would stop 3d viewport from being focusable, causing keybindings to stop working.
- Fixed: The file select boxes displayed incorrect information for the default skybox/tilesets in the Settings panel.
- Fixed: Animating cameras and camera targets would cause errors for newly created cameras/targets.
- Fixed: Rendering movies would miscalculate the first frame.
- Fixed: Rendering movies would fail to render if the Theatre tab wasn't open.
- Fixed: In some cases, nested instances wouldn't retain their nest order correctly when placing them into the scene or using the prefab brush.
- Fixed: Swapping tiles or resizing tileset wouldn't update the UVs of tiles if the user hadn't selected a tileset yet.
- Fixed: Extruding edges/faces without extruding the UVs would assign the new tiles with a material that is shared between the Tilebrush.
- Fixed: Extruding now incorporates random tiles if a Tile Palette is selected and Extrude UVs option is disabled.
