Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/11

Hello new recruits,
Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!
This 2nd patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.
- Insights will stack if the player unlocks multiple descriptions at the same time.
- [Fixed] Players could fall indefinitely before being fully loaded. Levels took too much time to load.
- [Fixed] “Mana Junkie Pitbook” & “Enchanted Cannon” curses made the player do too much dommage (to infinity and beyond).
- [Fixed] In some cases a controller is not usable.
- [Fixed] Issues with control remapping system for keyboard and mouse.
- [Fixed] Save was reset when the steam cloud save was disabled.
Changed files in this update