Have a Nice Death update for 11 March 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/11

Share · View all patches · Build 8355922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello new recruits,

Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!

This 2nd patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.

  • Insights will stack if the player unlocks multiple descriptions at the same time.
  • [Fixed] Players could fall indefinitely before being fully loaded. Levels took too much time to load.
  • [Fixed] “Mana Junkie Pitbook” & “Enchanted Cannon” curses made the player do too much dommage (to infinity and beyond).
  • [Fixed] In some cases a controller is not usable.
  • [Fixed] Issues with control remapping system for keyboard and mouse.
  • [Fixed] Save was reset when the steam cloud save was disabled.

