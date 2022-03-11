Hello dudes and dudettes,
last few months have been super intense: we completed the second premium DLC "Fantastic Quests and Where to Find Them" and the free DLC "Iron Nerds" for both Steam and Nintendo Switch AND we just have launched the BETA on Android for Do&De Worlds.
All this testing and coding led us to this patch, a list of bug fixed (and some new added) and improvements to the game.
Update 14730 changes:
Changes
- You can now see the current durability of an object inspecting it from the inventory.
- You can now correctly close the options menu with the gamepad even when selecting a volume option.
- When un-equipping a Cosplay and your inventory is full, an error SE is played.
- When picking up a Blueprint from a chest, the "take" command has been replaced with "LEARN".
- The cursor to select the target in battle should now correctly position close to the head of big enemies.
- Save time should be considerably shorter now.
- Improved windows transition in MULTIPLAYER.
- Improved the transition in and out of the Progress page.
- Improved the position of text during important dialogues.
- If the Request menu is full, a buzz SE is played.
Fixes
- You can no longer get stuck when entering a level of a dungeon after modifying the exterior map
- When starting the game, the dlc banners are now showing correctly depending on the input.
- When leveling up the accept and postpone buttons now are correctly activating/deactivating.
- The "Continue Crafting" shortcut buttons are now shown correctly.
- Strange text is no longer shown where button hints would be if you start a game using only the mouse.
- Solved a crash when placing the last item available.
- Solved a crash caused by a monster spawner.
- Now the total amount of recipes you can collect remains correct even after expanding the list.
- Now the map legend will correctly transition together with its window.
- Now the description of accessories will correctly scale and avoid overlapping with other ui elements.
- Now going back in the crafting menu will keep the window scroll position correctly.
- In the Crafting menu, when pressing the Info buttons, the proper SE is played.
- Favorite items now correctly reflect language changes made during gameplay.
Mobile
- The small writings in the info page has been increased. Now you can read it!
- Long monster names are better displayed in battle.
- Fixed the crash when selecting the tool box from the quick bar.
- Fixed the crash when planting seeds.
- Fixed the crash that happen when using emoji while writing.
- Fixed a bug that caused inputs to remain turned off after the timer for the coins puzzle runs out.
- Equip window moved to the right to allow players stats to be fully shown.
- Dragging items from inventories now works as intended.
- Added autosave when the game is sent in background.
- Solved an issue causin a crash when inserting special characters in a map label.
Changed depots in develop branch