Tacview update for 11 March 2022

Tacview 1.8.8 beta 3 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for Radar range gate display
  • ADDED Control Zone add-on to display control zone of selected aircraft (for dogfighting)
  • ADDED entries to the database (P-51B-5, MIM-23B)
  • ADDED CTRL + mouse wheel to zoom in and out on charts Y axis
  • ADDED Excel file import to the database builder addon
  • ADDED support for Cyan and Yellow colored objects
  • ADDED support for more RadarRangeGate properties
  • IMPROVED media synchronization when playback is paused and during online debriefing
  • IMPROVED custom textures loading order is now the same as declaration order
  • IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.3
  • IMPROVED lag spikes filtering in telemetry charts
  • IMPROVED csv importer now sets object name based on the csv filename
  • IMPROVED Terrain downloader addon by removing hardcoded path

FIXES

  • FIXED anticipatory trail display during real-time telemetry
  • FIXED incorrect beginning of speed curves
  • FIXED visual curve oscillation during scrolling of some charts

