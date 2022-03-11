 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 11 March 2022

War Brokers v459 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v459

  • Reduced pistol swap time to 0.1s from 0.4s.
  • Reduced the explosion radius of the laser mine to be the same as the explosion radius of the grenade i.e. from 100ft to 75ft.
  • Improve Steam network performance.
  • BGM and Air Strike shown on Heist.
  • Attempt to capture mouse when Respawn button pressed.
  • Move jitter graph under ping time (community suggestion).
  • Fix ladders in towers on Area 15 Base (community bug report).
  • Updated SSL certificates on game servers.
  • Fix ladder in Skull Island (community bug report).
  • Fix ability to get off the tops of ladders in Siege (community bug report).
  • Allow players to change their weapons at the base of their spawn wall in Siege (community suggestion).
  • Fix bug wall jumping (inability) off the awnings of building entrances on Desert, Flooded, Escape, City Point, and Pacific.
  • Fixed geometry bugs in Somme (community bug report).
  • Your laser mines are now red, since you can trigger them (community suggestion).
  • Do not allow you to place laser mines in enemy base (community suggestion).
  • Moved Russian servers to Central Europe.
  • Fixed item despawning bug in Dead City (community bug report),
  • Fixed collision on stairs in Heist.
  • Fixed ability to jump up the walls on the ramp leading down to the garage in Heist.

