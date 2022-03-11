War Brokers v459 Update

War Brokers v459
- Reduced pistol swap time to 0.1s from 0.4s.
- Reduced the explosion radius of the laser mine to be the same as the explosion radius of the grenade i.e. from 100ft to 75ft.
- Improve Steam network performance.
- BGM and Air Strike shown on Heist.
- Attempt to capture mouse when Respawn button pressed.
- Move jitter graph under ping time (community suggestion).
- Fix ladders in towers on Area 15 Base (community bug report).
- Updated SSL certificates on game servers.
- Fix ladder in Skull Island (community bug report).
- Fix ability to get off the tops of ladders in Siege (community bug report).
- Allow players to change their weapons at the base of their spawn wall in Siege (community suggestion).
- Fix bug wall jumping (inability) off the awnings of building entrances on Desert, Flooded, Escape, City Point, and Pacific.
- Fixed geometry bugs in Somme (community bug report).
- Your laser mines are now red, since you can trigger them (community suggestion).
- Do not allow you to place laser mines in enemy base (community suggestion).
- Moved Russian servers to Central Europe.
- Fixed item despawning bug in Dead City (community bug report),
- Fixed collision on stairs in Heist.
- Fixed ability to jump up the walls on the ramp leading down to the garage in Heist.
