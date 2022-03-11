 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bonfire update for 11 March 2022

Hotfix 0.9.51

Share · View all patches · Build 8355081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance:
  • Zivko's Blast Prism power went from 70%-340% to 100%-400%.
Bug Fixes:
  • Multiple grammar issues and typos have been corrected.
  • Adjusted DoT-related decision making for the AI.
  • Fixed a bug where hero would sometimes end offscreen after clicking a chest.
  • Fixed a similar bug in archer ambush encounter.
  • Nadia's Assassinate skill now correctly doesn't work on NPCs such as Master.
  • Replaced leftover legacy action icons for the Disenchanter enemy.
  • Corrected XP requirements for later skill levels.

Changed files in this update

Bonfire Win content Depot 1067581
  • Loading history…
Bonfire Mac content Depot 1067582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.