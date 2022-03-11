Hotfix 0.9.51

Balance:
- Zivko's Blast Prism power went from 70%-340% to 100%-400%.
Bug Fixes:
- Multiple grammar issues and typos have been corrected.
- Adjusted DoT-related decision making for the AI.
- Fixed a bug where hero would sometimes end offscreen after clicking a chest.
- Fixed a similar bug in archer ambush encounter.
- Nadia's Assassinate skill now correctly doesn't work on NPCs such as Master.
- Replaced leftover legacy action icons for the Disenchanter enemy.
- Corrected XP requirements for later skill levels.
Changed files in this update