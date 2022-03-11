 Skip to content

Increlution update for 11 March 2022

Improved the accuracy of combat-safeties and other minor changes

11 March 2022

  • Improved the accuracy of combat-safeties. They now include food cooldowns into the computation when it's a close call. Tackling the frustration of being forced to stop when you were sure you could make it
  • Combat safety no longer checks for 25% health, as it no longer has a benefit for the formula and could potentially lead to false-positives with low maximum health
  • Experience earned now shows decimals in the reincarnation screen tooltip and generation history, if relevant
  • Slightly changed how the renderer picks up completions of the chapter eight meta-unlock, aiming to tackle displayed values occasionally being out-of-sync
  • Fixed a bug that caused a late game exploration to remove food resources, when it should only remove construction resources
  • Corrected some minor textual issues

