- Improved the accuracy of combat-safeties. They now include food cooldowns into the computation when it's a close call. Tackling the frustration of being forced to stop when you were sure you could make it
- Combat safety no longer checks for 25% health, as it no longer has a benefit for the formula and could potentially lead to false-positives with low maximum health
- Experience earned now shows decimals in the reincarnation screen tooltip and generation history, if relevant
- Slightly changed how the renderer picks up completions of the chapter eight meta-unlock, aiming to tackle displayed values occasionally being out-of-sync
- Fixed a bug that caused a late game exploration to remove food resources, when it should only remove construction resources
- Corrected some minor textual issues
Increlution update for 11 March 2022
Improved the accuracy of combat-safeties and other minor changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
