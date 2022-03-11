 Skip to content

DarkSpar update for 11 March 2022

Patch 1.02, auto save on exit and a "continue" option at the main menu

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We continue to work to improve Darkspar and bring requested features to the game

Improvements:

  1. The game will now automatically save when you Quit
  2. There is now a Continue option at the main menu which will continue from the save when you last Quit
  3. Manual saves are still possible and supported, and auto-saves are still generated while playing (these are under "A" in the load menu)

Bugfixes:

  1. Added an additional fix for infrequent crashes introduced with 1.01 that had an error message "value too long to convert to short"
  2. Fixed an issue with the tooltip for the Constitution Runestone

