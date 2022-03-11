Patch 1.02, auto save on exit and a "continue" option at the main menu

We continue to work to improve Darkspar and bring requested features to the game
Improvements:
- The game will now automatically save when you Quit
- There is now a Continue option at the main menu which will continue from the save when you last Quit
- Manual saves are still possible and supported, and auto-saves are still generated while playing (these are under "A" in the load menu)
Bugfixes:
- Added an additional fix for infrequent crashes introduced with 1.01 that had an error message "value too long to convert to short"
- Fixed an issue with the tooltip for the Constitution Runestone
Changed files in this update