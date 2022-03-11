 Skip to content

Battle Brothers update for 11 March 2022

Update 1.5.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for everything reported to us after the first day of releasing the latest major update. Have a nice weekend!

Changelog for 1.5.0.9
  • Fixed Oath of Fortification counting the death of allied units not under player control (such as caravan hands) against completion of its bonus objective.
  • Fixed Oath of Distinction tooltip at oath selection missing information about characters gaining increased experience for solo kills. The actual mechanic remains unchanged.
  • Fixed Oath of Wrath not displaying that it contributes to hit chance in tooltips when wielding a one handed weapon in both hands. The actual mechanic remains unchanged.
  • Fixed some other minor issues and typos.

Changed files in this update

Battle Brothers Content Depot 365361
