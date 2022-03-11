Update 1.5.0.9

Fixes for everything reported to us after the first day of releasing the latest major update. Have a nice weekend!
Changelog for 1.5.0.9
- Fixed Oath of Fortification counting the death of allied units not under player control (such as caravan hands) against completion of its bonus objective.
- Fixed Oath of Distinction tooltip at oath selection missing information about characters gaining increased experience for solo kills. The actual mechanic remains unchanged.
- Fixed Oath of Wrath not displaying that it contributes to hit chance in tooltips when wielding a one handed weapon in both hands. The actual mechanic remains unchanged.
- Fixed some other minor issues and typos.
Changed files in this update