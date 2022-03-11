 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clodhoppers update for 11 March 2022

Version 3490 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8354725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3490

We have made lots of improvements over the last two and a bit months (over 200 of them!) Here are some highlights:

  • Many bug fixes and gameplay tweaks
  • New UI and UX polish
  • Dozens of new cosmetics and character items
  • 3 new levels and multiple changes to existing ones to improve flow and fightability!
  • New voice sets
  • Basically a bit more of everything

As this is still an early access build there are bugs and known issues that we'll be tackling over the months to come. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Clodhoppers Windows Content Depot 1066421
  • Loading history…
Clodhoppers macOS Content Depot 1066422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.