Version 3490 is here!

Version 3490
We have made lots of improvements over the last two and a bit months (over 200 of them!) Here are some highlights:
- Many bug fixes and gameplay tweaks
- New UI and UX polish
- Dozens of new cosmetics and character items
- 3 new levels and multiple changes to existing ones to improve flow and fightability!
- New voice sets
- Basically a bit more of everything
As this is still an early access build there are bugs and known issues that we'll be tackling over the months to come. Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update