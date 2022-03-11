Please Start a New Game in order to prevent any bugs from occuring
Update Version 1.2.3
CUSTOMISE HENRY!!
New Content
- Meet the new NPC who has arrived at the very bottom of the Caverns with Henry. Her Name is Sorceress Hilda. She's run low on Mana so she'll be there resting. She has the ability to alter Henry's appearance.
- Sorceress Hilda can alter the appearance of Henry by allowing the player to change from an array of colors.
- "Normal" Difficulty only has the color of Henry be altered. When you play on "As Intended" Difficulty, Henry's Current Color is also reflected on his Trail and Glow.
Bug Fixes/Changes
- The Corners of ceilings have been fixed and you can no longer "Hang" on the side of ceiling blocks.
The Dark Blue Castle
- The ground has been retextured to be carpet.
Changed files in this update