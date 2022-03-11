Version 1.2.3

General
- You can now gain gold from playing Whack-A-Sol. There is a chance for gold coins to appear in each cycle.
Balance
We have received multiple reports from the community regarding certain units and powers, resulting in this immediate balance change being necessary. This will not be a regular occurrence going forward and our balance passes will occur at more regular intervals.
Phoenix ability damage reduced from 190 to 175. Max health drained on cast increased from 5% to 15%.
Mana Blade steal reduced from 4% down to 3%.
Lone Wolf now only requires the bearer to be more than 2 tiles away from allies instead of 3.
Bug Fixes
Additional checks and safety nets to prevent users losing connection at the start of a match, resulting in an empty board.
Added a minor delay between shuffling to prevent accidental duplicate shuffles.
Fixed a bug where summoned units would cause an unfair victory if summoned just as the round ends.
The movement line will now correctly disable if the opponent runs out of time while moving a unit.
Mana Shard will now ignore Militia units correctly when distributing.
Mana Blade will now correctly grant mana to units that deal damage immediately with their abilities.
The Damage Leaderboard will no longer continuously switch items with the same damage values.
Damage dealt from the Shadowstalker's ability should now correctly show on the leaderboard.
Hovering over the damage leaderboard when the game is over no longer causes it to flicker.
Fixed rounding errors with Primal Fury's description.
Fixed a typo in Sol's description.
