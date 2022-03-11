Back from the depths of dread!

Hello everyone!

Sorry for being so quiet during the beginning of this year. As some of you might already know, I was asked to participate in the upcoming Dread x Collection 5!

I've been itching to make something in 3D for most of my career, so I jumped at the chance to do just that! So now I've spent the majority of my time learning how to use Blender, and then developing a little 3d game called HUNSVOTTI for the collection. Now that work is about done, and I'm getting back into developing Lakeview Cabin 2 full-time again. And what's better than posting a little patch to ease myself into this project. (I'm hoping to get a bigger update out soon-ish, with a bonus mode for Episode 2.)

Thank you for your patience! :)

-Roope

Here's what has changed (not much but it's a start!):

Episode 3: