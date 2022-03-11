 Skip to content

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 11 March 2022

Back from the depths of dread!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Sorry for being so quiet during the beginning of this year. As some of you might already know, I was asked to participate in the upcoming Dread x Collection 5!

I've been itching to make something in 3D for most of my career, so I jumped at the chance to do just that! So now I've spent the majority of my time learning how to use Blender, and then developing a little 3d game called HUNSVOTTI for the collection. Now that work is about done, and I'm getting back into developing Lakeview Cabin 2 full-time again. And what's better than posting a little patch to ease myself into this project. (I'm hoping to get a bigger update out soon-ish, with a bonus mode for Episode 2.)

Thank you for your patience! :)

-Roope

Here's what has changed (not much but it's a start!):

Episode 3:

  • Fixed the enemies becoming pacifists if hit when distracted (eating a trashbag, etc)
  • The tractor is now more deadly when fixed
  • Added little fix that prevents your characters from “exploding” when exiting doors (this sounds horrible, I know)
  • Tweaked the melee system a bit (not sure if it fixed the problem that some players have had)
  • Added a little easter egg for the ending if you can find it

