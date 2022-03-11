PTU Update 11.3.2022 (PTU Build 818)

Art
- Xhalium raw ore art updated
- Exorium raw ore UI icon art updated
Auction House
- Fixed a crash where adding Ores that were already being listed at the Auction House in another auction caused the game to crash
Audio
- Prevented the playing of multiple Missile launch sounds per launch
Crafting
- Crafting Benches now allow crafting from anywhere within one Player Station Easy Build Mode area
Devices
- Fixed an issue where Asteroids got stuck on ships when a Cargo Lock Frame was used on them
- Ship Transponders can now display the company name for a company ship
- Fixed an issue where picking up a solar panel setup caused it to vanish from existence
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue with M2 unwelding not working more than once
- Expansion visualizations are shown when in Easy Build Mode or when close to an expansion
Gameplay
- Fixed issues with dead endoskeletons showing as default models and colliding with players
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when loading/unloading certain ships
- Player characters that were stuck in a permanent death state have now been fixed and unstuck
- Fixed an issue where ship Batteries did not recharge
Inventory
- Fixed an issue where items that can't be equipped to hand/leg inventory slots could still be placed in those slots. This has now been prevented and only items that can be equipped to hand/leg slots can be placed there.
Ships
- Moved The Manta-DC from Rando 1 to K-Bot ship shop
Ship Shops
-
Removed the following ships from OKI ship shops:
- Piece of Cheese from OKI 1
- Flatter Extands from OKI 2
- Barrow84 from OKI 2
- Barrow40 from OKI 2
- Miredge 8 from OKI 3
-
Added the following ships to ship shops:
- Rocker Duo to Rando 2
- MPMS-2 T2 CLF to Rando 4
- Arundel Mk1 TypeA to Rando 4
Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue that enabled building blueprints without building area restrictions
- Autobolt action in Ship Designer should now avoid bolting jointed objects so that joints would not move because of bolts
Ship Repair Hall
- Fixed an issue where damaged components that are not part of the ship were sometimes not moved to Station Storage
Weapons
- Fixed Tripod Weapon UI showing 0 as Magazine count when entering a Tripod
UI
- Fixed collision detection, highlights and sound for quickbar placement previews
PTU Only
- Removed the separated components of Capital Ship Devices from crafting
- Fixed an issue where players did not remain in same session during Capital Ship Fast Travel
Changed depots in test_auto branch