Starbase update for 11 March 2022

PTU Update 11.3.2022 (PTU Build 818)

Starbase update for 11 March 2022

PTU Update 11.3.2022 (PTU Build 818)

Build 8354203

Art

  • Xhalium raw ore art updated
  • Exorium raw ore UI icon art updated

Auction House

  • Fixed a crash where adding Ores that were already being listed at the Auction House in another auction caused the game to crash

Audio

  • Prevented the playing of multiple Missile launch sounds per launch

Crafting

  • Crafting Benches now allow crafting from anywhere within one Player Station Easy Build Mode area

Devices

  • Fixed an issue where Asteroids got stuck on ships when a Cargo Lock Frame was used on them
  • Ship Transponders can now display the company name for a company ship
  • Fixed an issue where picking up a solar panel setup caused it to vanish from existence

Easy Build Mode

  • Fixed an issue with M2 unwelding not working more than once
  • Expansion visualizations are shown when in Easy Build Mode or when close to an expansion

Gameplay

  • Fixed issues with dead endoskeletons showing as default models and colliding with players
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when loading/unloading certain ships
  • Player characters that were stuck in a permanent death state have now been fixed and unstuck
  • Fixed an issue where ship Batteries did not recharge

Inventory

  • Fixed an issue where items that can't be equipped to hand/leg inventory slots could still be placed in those slots. This has now been prevented and only items that can be equipped to hand/leg slots can be placed there.

Ships

  • Moved The Manta-DC from Rando 1 to K-Bot ship shop

Ship Shops

  • Removed the following ships from OKI ship shops:

    • Piece of Cheese from OKI 1
    • Flatter Extands from OKI 2
    • Barrow84 from OKI 2
    • Barrow40 from OKI 2
    • Miredge 8 from OKI 3

  • Added the following ships to ship shops:

    • Rocker Duo to Rando 2
    • MPMS-2 T2 CLF to Rando 4
    • Arundel Mk1 TypeA to Rando 4

Ship Designer

  • Fixed an issue that enabled building blueprints without building area restrictions
  • Autobolt action in Ship Designer should now avoid bolting jointed objects so that joints would not move because of bolts

Ship Repair Hall

  • Fixed an issue where damaged components that are not part of the ship were sometimes not moved to Station Storage

Weapons

  • Fixed Tripod Weapon UI showing 0 as Magazine count when entering a Tripod

UI

  • Fixed collision detection, highlights and sound for quickbar placement previews

PTU Only

  • Removed the separated components of Capital Ship Devices from crafting
  • Fixed an issue where players did not remain in same session during Capital Ship Fast Travel

