 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ball Game Playtest update for 11 March 2022

Update 0.9.0+4

Share · View all patches · Build 8354193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Colour wheel for ball colour
  • Emojis in chat (: sad : : happy : : angry : : neutral : : pray : : sircon :)
  • HUD Fix on Travel
  • Nameplates overhaul
  • Rare death sound
  • Rolling sound added
  • Wasteland streaming changed
  • Default label changed for backend indicator

Changed files in this update

Ball Game Playtest Content Depot 1905471
  • Loading history…
Ball Game Playtest Content Linux Depot 1905472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.