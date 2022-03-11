- Colour wheel for ball colour
- Emojis in chat (: sad : : happy : : angry : : neutral : : pray : : sircon :)
- HUD Fix on Travel
- Nameplates overhaul
- Rare death sound
- Rolling sound added
- Wasteland streaming changed
- Default label changed for backend indicator
Ball Game Playtest update for 11 March 2022
Update 0.9.0+4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ball Game Playtest Content Depot 1905471
Ball Game Playtest Content Linux Depot 1905472
Changed files in this update