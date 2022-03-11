 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 11 March 2022

Early Access Hotfix #6 - MULTIPLAYER BETA HOTFIX

Build 8354004

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Fixes

  • The player movers will not break anymore when you grab an other player's back.
  • You will not lose a stack of your items when an other player will be disconnected after she/he gave you one of those items.
  • You will not lose your grenades what you used in the Treehouse.
  • We have fixed a few issue with the quest items in the Treehouse caused by their synchronization.
  • Finally you will get quest items from the chests in the extraction points.

Minor Fixes

  • The ranged weapons will not shoot permanently anymore after you have put them into your inventory.
  • We have fixed the rain synchronization on the Tropical.
  • We have fixed that sometimes a tombstone could have fall through the middle table in the treehouse repeatedly after everyone died on a tree.
  • The fire crossbow's arrow will not levitate anymore.
  • We have disabled the voice chat option in the Pause Menu at Singleplayer mode.
  • We have fixed the golden cactus's HUD effect after you died as invincible caused by fall damage.
  • We have fixed the annoying falling sound after you died.
  • We have fixed the lights in the Gardrobe section of the Treehouse.
  • We have changed the player's name color.
  • The length of the room names have been maximized.

- Bean Stalker Team

