- Mineral Processing Units have mass now.
- More achievements to unlock.
- When you schedule a race in future, your astrogator won’t extend how long the racing team will wait for you.
- When successfully talking down a terrified pirate, he won’t open fire to you as soon as you are done talking.
- Fixed some dialogue trees.
- In some languages, the setting menu would show English selected even when another language was used.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 March 2022
0.475.2 - Mass Processing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
