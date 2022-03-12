 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 March 2022

0.475.2 - Mass Processing

View all patches · Build 8353520 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Mineral Processing Units have mass now.
  • More achievements to unlock.
  • When you schedule a race in future, your astrogator won’t extend how long the racing team will wait for you.
  • When successfully talking down a terrified pirate, he won’t open fire to you as soon as you are done talking.
  • Fixed some dialogue trees.
  • In some languages, the setting menu would show English selected even when another language was used.
  • Updated translations.

