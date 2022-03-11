Silicon City v0.35.3 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: In happiness viewmap, residential zone with no resident are colored but they shouldn't
FIX: Unable to start the game if player.config is corrupted
FIX: A back and forth navigation to the leaderboards create duplicated entries
FIX: Right click on building panel raise errors
FIX: Citizen with no profile have no profile picture
UPDATE: Building a large area is no more slowing down the game
Known issues
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
Changed files in this update