Silicon City update for 11 March 2022

Silicon City v0.35.3 patch notes

Build 8353330

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • FIX: In happiness viewmap, residential zone with no resident are colored but they shouldn't

  • FIX: Unable to start the game if player.config is corrupted

  • FIX: A back and forth navigation to the leaderboards create duplicated entries

  • FIX: Right click on building panel raise errors

  • FIX: Citizen with no profile have no profile picture

  • UPDATE: Building a large area is no more slowing down the game

Known issues

  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back

Changed files in this update

