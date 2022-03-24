 Skip to content

DEATHLOOP update for 24 March 2022

DEATHLOOP Patch – Epic Launch Suppport

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Today we’ve released a small patch that supports bringing DEATHLOOP to the Epic Games Store.
You can find the patch notes below.

Patch Notes:

  • Steam players will be able to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode
  • General bug fixes

