DEATHLOOP Patch – Epic Launch Suppport

Hey Everyone,
Today we’ve released a small patch that supports bringing DEATHLOOP to the Epic Games Store.
You can find the patch notes below.
Patch Notes:
- Steam players will be able to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode
- General bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hey Everyone,
Today we’ve released a small patch that supports bringing DEATHLOOP to the Epic Games Store.
You can find the patch notes below.
Patch Notes:
Changed files in this update