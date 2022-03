Ahoy fishermen,

A small update: 1.3.5-11429 is now ready for download. We recently recieved the PC version back into our hands, so this update only removes the publisher logos.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

Removed publisher logos

Thanks for all your great support ːsteamhappyː