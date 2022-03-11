Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.255.919

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Feature Adjustments:
- Optimized the model and icon of Marketplace.
- Optimized the UI and performance of the Build Menu (Toolbar).
- Optimized the description text of citizens' accidental death.
- Optimized the description of land transport technology.
- Optimized the UI of sowing season in Farm type buildings.
- Optimized the displaying effect of some UI panels.
- Optimized the highlighted circle below the selected citizens (only show on HDRP mode).
- Adjusted backpack in citizens' status panel into inventory.
- Optimized the icon of Dense Farm, Dense Orchard, Dense Forest Farm, Nursery, Water Nursery, * Hardwood Nursery, Plantation and Corral.
Bug Fixes：
- Fixed Quick Preparation can provide movement speed buff for all citizens. (New save required)
- Fixed the carry weight buff from Quick Preparation won't take effect. (New save required)
- Fixed Sankore Madrasah can't increase the Tech EXP output of nearby Research Institute and Research Academy. (Research Institute and Research Academy needed to be rebuilt)
- Fixed the inconsistent name of decorative flooring between Build Menu and Tips.
- Fixed the health of medicine is 0 in tips.
- Fixed the wrong tips of items in recipes.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
