New Hotfix V1.14.2 Now Available

A hotfix for Steam addressing some issues with the latest release is now available. In some cases, like existing Aspidas not having weapons or abilities, you may need to load from an autosave or complete the mission to fix. Patch notes below:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the game to become stuck when loading a Haven Defence mission.
- Fixed an issue causing the game to become stuck when opening the inventory in Tactical next to a turret, spider mine, mutog or an allied guardian.
- Fixed an issue where after an update to the latest version the Aspida had no weapons and no abilities. The issue will still be present in old tactical saves, but it will be resolved after returning to the geoscape.
- Fixed an issue where the priest head mutations were not available on the Mutations screen.
- Fixed an issue with the edit unit button in Personnel screen.
- Fixed an issue with the deployment cost of the Mutogs.
- Fixed a deployment issue in "Byzantium" mission.
- Fixed several localisation issues.
