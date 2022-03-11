 Skip to content

Elteria Hunter update for 11 March 2022

Patch V1.0.1

Patch V1.0.1 · Build 8352830

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Hunters!

Here is a small patch to fix some bugs in-game with the INN Floor 2 and the Dungeon Field: Swamp Normal Bridge Event has been fixed too,

Have a great day Hunting!

Changed files in this update

Elteria Hunter Content Depot 1914701
  • Loading history…
Depot: Elteria Hunter Mac Depot 1914702
  • Loading history…
