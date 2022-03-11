 Skip to content

My Personal Hilopet update for 11 March 2022

Post Launch Update 2 - Bug fixes, balances, and save fixing

More playtime means more bugs! Shoutout to ChetMclovin for helping me spot a lot of these bugs.

Changelog

    • Added temporary keyboard support (mappings listed in settings)
    • Fixed a bug that allowed hilopets and enemies to continue fighting after they die
    • Fixed a bug that reset player stats after relaunching the game
    • Changed the prices in the shop
    • Balanced stat generation and stat gains to make for a more incremental experience
    • Minor tweaks and fixes

