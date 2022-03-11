Post Launch Update 2 - Bug fixes, balances, and save fixing

More playtime means more bugs! Shoutout to ChetMclovin for helping me spot a lot of these bugs.
Changelog
-
- Added temporary keyboard support (mappings listed in settings)
-
- Fixed a bug that allowed hilopets and enemies to continue fighting after they die
-
- Fixed a bug that reset player stats after relaunching the game
-
- Changed the prices in the shop
-
- Balanced stat generation and stat gains to make for a more incremental experience
-
- Minor tweaks and fixes
